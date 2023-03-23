Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,530 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

