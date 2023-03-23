Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $62.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $62,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

