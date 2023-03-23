Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $101.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

