Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IWD opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

