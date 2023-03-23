Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $154.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.82.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

