Conn’s (CONN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. 2,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,489. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $157.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CONN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares in the company, valued at $406,666.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Conn’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

