ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,267. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.