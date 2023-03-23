Contrasting Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) & ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ATC Venture Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Worksport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Worksport $300,000.00 81.88 -$7.90 million ($0.81) -1.76

Analyst Ratings

ATC Venture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worksport.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ATC Venture Group and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Worksport has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Worksport -13,687.23% -42.04% -35.69%

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Worksport on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

(Get Rating)

ATC Venture Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About Worksport

(Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and non-Parasitic, hydrogen-based green energy solutions. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ATC Venture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATC Venture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.