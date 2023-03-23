Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.08

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 309,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

