Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $489.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.24. The company has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

