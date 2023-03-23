Counos X Self Reported Market Cap Hits $230.87 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for $12.88 or 0.00046764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Counos X has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Counos X has a market cap of $230.87 million and approximately $435,231.73 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00358179 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.84 or 0.26033721 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.

