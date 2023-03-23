Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Down 3.8%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 47,344,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 47,693,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

