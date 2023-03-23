Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Down 3.8%

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CSGet Rating) dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 47,344,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 47,693,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.