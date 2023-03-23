Critical Contrast: MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MicroAlgo and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroAlgo and Perion Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Perion Network $640.26 million 2.76 $99.22 million $2.06 18.55

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14% Perion Network 15.50% 20.08% 13.93%

Summary

Perion Network beats MicroAlgo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Rating)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Perion Network

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.