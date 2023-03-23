Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0698 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $14.89 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018381 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

