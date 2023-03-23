CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 58,720 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $133.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.