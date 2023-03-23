Crystalline Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 3,675.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 753,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ForgeRock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ForgeRock news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $143,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,708.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 122,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,472,579.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,717.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $143,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,708.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,088. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

