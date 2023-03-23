Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Avalon Acquisition accounts for about 1.4% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVAC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

AVAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

