Crystalline Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,431 EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. EVO Payments accounts for 1.2% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crystalline Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of EVO Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,668,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,457,000 after acquiring an additional 143,199 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,613,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after buying an additional 488,418 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,871,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2,769.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,432,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after buying an additional 1,382,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.89. 76,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVO Payments Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payment technology and services. The firm offers payment and commerce solutions. It operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Chile. The Europe segment includes operations in Poland, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Czech Republic, as well as support of merchants in surrounding markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.