Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003414 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $726.51 million and $69.41 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,920,893,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,909,094 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

