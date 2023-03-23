CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.86. The company has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

