Czech National Bank Acquires 397 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $27.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,542. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.26. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.