Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

