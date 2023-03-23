Czech National Bank Buys 1,302 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 820,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

