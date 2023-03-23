Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $79.30. 871,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,653. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

