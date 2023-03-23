Czech National Bank Has $14.59 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.85. The company had a trading volume of 459,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

