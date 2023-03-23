Czech National Bank Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.25. 1,824,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,272,814. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,036.67, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

