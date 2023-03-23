Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.50. 309,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,272,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
A number of research firms have commented on DADA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dada Nexus Trading Up 11.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.56.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
