Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.50. 309,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,272,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DADA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Trading Up 11.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dada Nexus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

