Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 3,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.