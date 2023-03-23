DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Hits $229.97 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $229.97 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00005450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

