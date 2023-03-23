Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.42 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

DRI stock opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.76.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

