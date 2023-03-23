Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,660,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

