Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,231 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

