Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $10.35 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

