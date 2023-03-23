Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $10.35 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

(Get Rating)

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.