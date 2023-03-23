Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.8 %

AWK stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

