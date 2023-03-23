Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,097 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.98 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

