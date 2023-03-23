Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

