Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 115,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

