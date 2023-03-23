David J Yvars Group Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

David J Yvars Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.76. 1,313,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,685. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

