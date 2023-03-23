David J Yvars Group Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 87,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

