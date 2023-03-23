David J Yvars Group Sells 548 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.6% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,290. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.68.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

