Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.61

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.