Decred Price Hits $20.01 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Decred has a market capitalization of $296.56 million and $1.36 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $20.01 or 0.00070629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00156614 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00037011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 711.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,824,100 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

