DEI Price Hits $0.19 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $2,333.78 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00329088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011920 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008925 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

