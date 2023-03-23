Dejitaru Tsuka Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $67.69 million and $3.44 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00359201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,163.16 or 0.26107984 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.06807739 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,956,625.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

