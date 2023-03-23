Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $83.30 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00022691 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $83.30 million and $331,139.76 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,412.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00328504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00074488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00556081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00463741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,392,701 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

