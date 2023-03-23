Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading 0.8% Higher

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). Approximately 80,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 378,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.38).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Destiny Pharma Stock Up 3.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -337.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Destiny Pharma
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
