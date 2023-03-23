Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of BMW stock opened at €98.20 ($105.59) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €96.20 and a 200-day moving average of €85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($111.51). The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

