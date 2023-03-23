Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $47.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

