DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,565 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 3.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.21% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $19,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.16. The stock had a trading volume of 131,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

