Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Increased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $26,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.72.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

